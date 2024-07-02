Summary The Pixel 9 series is expected to launch within two months, with a Made By Google event in August.

A new video leak showcases the Pixel 9's display with screen powered on, symmetrical bezels, and glossy finish.

Previous leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro may have a matte back, while the regular Pixel 9 has a glossy finish.

Thus far, Google hasn’t said much about its upcoming Pixel flagship phone, but the Pixel 9 is likely to launch within the next two months. After the company sent out invites for a Made By Google hardware event happening in August — two months earlier than last year's — Pixel fans and leakers alike are driving up hype for the device. While we had seen renders of the new design and heard about several different features in the pipeline, we are beginning to get our first real-world glimpses of the new phone in a series of video leaks this week. Now, we have our first good look at the Pixel 9's display with the screen powered on.

In a video posted on Facebook Reels supposedly showcasing the upcoming Pixel 9, the phone’s display is shown in a hands-on overview of the device (via Android Authority). Unlike previous leaks, this clip shows what the phone may look like with its display turned on, but not entirely active — the person holding the device only opens the Gmail app and Google Home settings. It appears that the manufacturer has now made the bezels of the display symmetrical, creating a smoother look. The back of the phone also seems to have a glossy finish, aligning with previous rumors that the regular Pixel 9 would have a shiny finish while the 9 Pro models would go with matte.

How credible are these Pixel 9 leaks?

While there has been no confirmation from Google on any of these features, it’s worth noting that the phone in the video has a Pixel 9 wallpaper that was previously leaked (if that’s any credit). The phone also appears to have a vibrant pink finish, much like the device we had seen in previous leaks showcasing the phone in real-world video.

In an older leak that was posted on X by user @hanibioud, the Pixel 9 was spotted in bright pink. The leaker also claimed that the device was “already out in Algeria” and features 256GB of storage. According to the video that was uploaded, the Pixel 9 will have rounder corners than its predecessor. The sides of the device and the camera bar look matte, while the rear glass seems to be glossy. Although such leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, this one may be worth noting, as it lines up with a previous leak dating back to March. For now, this is all we have to work with until Google confirms the specs itself.