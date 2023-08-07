The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are some of the best Android phones you can buy, but with the mid-year Pixel Fold launch and surrounding hype now behind us, we're already looking forward to the Pixel 8 series. Expected to debut later this year, technical details about the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have already started streaming in through leaks and rumors. The latest one suggests Google still has a lot to learn from flagship phones other brands launched this year, with the claim that storage upgrades aren't in the cards.

Leaks so far have given us a good look at the Pixel 8 series physical appearance, and also set the expectations in terms of display specs. Now, based on information from retail sources, German publication WinFuture reports that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be sold in the same storage options Google has been using for the last two years with the Pixel 6 and 7. That would be a choice between 128 and 256GB on the smaller model and 128, 256, or 512GB for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The lack of new and larger storage options feels disappointing at first, considering modern flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 feature as much as 1TB of space for all your digital stuff. However, it could keep the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s price in check. The lack of excessive on-device storage could also push users towards Google’s cloud storage solutions, giving the company recurring income from subscriptions instead of the profit from a one-time smartphone sale.

Notably, Google has offered the exact same storage configurations on the Pixel 6 series and 7 series, so it's a bit disappointing to see rumors suggesting that won’t change this year. It’s not a good look for the brand, even if we do get the benefit of tech upgrades resulting in faster data transfer speeds. Speaking of faster, anyway, rumors suggest the Pixel 8 series may finally feature an upgrade from the Pixel 7’s 20W wired charging in a world where brands are pushing the envelope with up to 240W fast charging support on consumer-ready models.