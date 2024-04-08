Summary Nothing, known for sleek phones, has expanded into audio and now has a new generation of earbuds set to launch April 18.

The upcoming Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) will offer features like waterproofing and active noise cancelation.

Rumored to have varying price points, the earbuds promise long battery life and eco-friendly packaging options.

If you’ve already heard of Nothing, you're probably familiar with the company through the popularity of its sleek and flashy phone. However, the simplistic device manufacturer has branched out into the audio market as well. Nothing launched its first earbuds, the Ear 1, back in 2021. Now, the company is back with a new set of audio wearables set to debut on April 18, and a leak claims to confirm rumored specs as well as pricing.

As noted by Android Headlines, these will be the first Nothing Ear earbuds that do not have a number attached to their names — the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are seemingly separated in name to designate two different price points (via 9to5Google). While the Nothing Ear is thought to be more high-end and priced around $162, the budget-friendly Nothing Ear (a) could come in below $100.

In terms of features, the leak claims the Nothing Ear will come with what you would expect for modern wireless earbuds — waterproofing (an IP54 rating), dual connection, and active noise cancellation (ANC). If you’re using them without ANC activated, you can get about 7.5 hours of battery life out of them, and the case offers 33 hours alone. It’ll come in black and white options, both of which have transparent stems.

The differences between the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a)

The Nothing Ear (a) is expected to be more affordable at launch, but the manufacturer didn’t skimp on its features. You’re still predicted to get 38 hours of playback with the case at full charge, according to the leak, as well as eight hours of playback with ANC toggled off. The Nothing Ear (a) is also still waterproof with a rating of IP55. You will have the options of black and white in terms of color, but also yellow — this variation is thought to be indicative of more eco-friendly packaging.

Close

Some of these rumors were already circulating before this recent leak, and Nothing even shared some of this information itself. For example, the company took to social media to announce the April 18 release date, as well as the new direction with naming the products. Whether or not it’ll deliver in terms of these hyped features, however, has yet to be seen.