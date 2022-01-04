The 2022 version of Motorola's G Stylus is not a complete unknown at this point. Some OnLeaks renders from last month offered a good idea of the phone's design, but a new leak purports to show off a few of the specs. We also get a few presumably official renders of the device.

We can't see the entire phone in these leaks, but what we can see matches the previous OnLeaks recreations. There's a triple camera on the back, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a centered camera punch hole. The images also show off the phones' stylus, which looks more refined than the last two versions.

One of the images has a few notable specs, too. There will be a 50MP primary camera using 4x1 pixel binning (contradicting the source that provided info to OnLeaks), so it may be the same sensor from the new Moto G Power. It also makes mention of a 90Hz display refresh rate, and given this is the Stylus, we can assume the resolution is 1080p rather than 720p as on the Power. It has been almost a year since the 2021 G Stylus launched, so this one could be announced any time now.

