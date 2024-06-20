Summary Motorola's upcoming Razr+ (2024) will pack a big iPhone 14inch cover screen.

The phone could feature potential IPX8 water resistance and impressive AI cameras with telephoto zoom.

The Razr lineup may finally step up its camera game with 50MP sensors, offering improved image quality.

Motorola is gearing up to launch its 2024 Razr foldable lineup simultaneously in China and the US on June 25, with a European launch likely following soon. Thanks to leaked renders, we have already got a glimpse at the 2024 Razr+'s design and its bigger cover screen. Now, less than a week before the phone's debut in China, a marketing video of the Razr+ (2024) has leaked, showcasing its design improvements and the various colors it will launch in.

Shared by @MysteryLupin on X, the 30-second teaser video highlights the Razr+'s cover screen as the "largest, most intelligent display." Rumors indicate Moto will bump the outer screen on its flagship foldable to 4 inches, up from the 3.6-inch panel found on the 2023 model. This would cover almost the entire front of the flip phone and make it substantially larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover display.

Even better, the marketing video indicates Moto's upcoming flagship foldable could feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance. For comparison, the current Moto Razr+ carries an IP52 certification and provides limited protection from water sprays. The upcoming foldable's lack of dust resistance might disappoint many. Still, the improved water resistance is a notable upgrade, especially since the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also features an IPX8 certification.

Motorola's next flagship Razr could pack impressive cameras

Close

Motorola's phones have long delivered sub-par camera performance, and the Razr lineup is no different. But the upcoming Razr+ (2024) may change that, with the leak claiming the phone will feature AI cameras and telephoto zoom.

Reports suggest Motorola could ditch the dual-12MP cameras in favor of a 50MP primary and a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter. It seems the company will ditch the ultrawide camera in favor of the telephoto sensor with the 2024 iteration of the Razr. On the plus side, the newer 50MP sensors should lead to a substantial improvement in image quality. Or it might be that the primary camera is the only one getting a resolution bump to 50MP, and Motorola will use AI to offer 2x telephoto zoom.

Lastly, based on the leaked video, Motorola plans to offer the Razr+ (2024) in green, purple/black, and red colors.

While the leak only details the Razr+ (2024), its non-Plus sibling should also debut at Moto's Flip the Script event on June 25.