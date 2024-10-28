Key Takeaways Pixel 10 could feature AI-enabled video editing through "Video Generative ML."

Pixel 10 may introduce photo-editing features like "Speak-to-Tweak" and "Sketch-to-Image."

Pixel 11 is rumored to offer up to 100x zoom for photos and videos using machine learning.

Google's Pixel phones have always stood out for their camera performance. In recent years, they have also made a mark with their innovative camera features, starting with Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6 to Add Me on the Pixel 9 series. Over the last few days, reports have detailed the Tensor chips that Google plans to use on the 2025 Pixel 10 and 2026 Pixel 11. A new report sheds light on the new AI-powered camera features of these devices powered by the new Tensor SoCs.

Writing for Android Authority, Pixel leaker Kamila Wojciechowska claims the Tensor G5's improved TPU on the Pixel 10 will enable "Video Generative ML" features. It will seemingly allow for "Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app." The wording suggests that Pixel 10 will use AI to make video editing easier in Google Photos.

Another new photo-editing feature that could debut on the Pixel 10 is "Speak-to-Tweak," enabling you to dictate the changes you want to make to an image. There's also "Sketch-to-Image," a feature already available on select Galaxy phones as part of Galaxy AI.

The leaked documents from Google's gChips division contain references to a Magic Mirror feature, too, though there's no clarity on what it will do.

The report claims that the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 should be capable of running Stable Diffusion models locally. This should help speed up AI-powered image generation in apps like the Pixel Studio.

Besides all these new AI-powered features, the powerful ISP on the Tensor G5 will allow the Pixel 10 to offer 4K 60fps HDR video recording across all lenses. This is limited to 4K 30fps on the Pixel 8 and 9 series.

Pixel 11 could rival the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Space Zoom

The report even details some of the camera improvements and features that Google is purportedly planning for the 2026 Pixel 11. The phone will apparently provide up to 100x zoom for both photos and videos using machine learning. Many of the best Samsung phones offer 100x digital zoom, but this option is limited to pictures.

A new hardware block on the Pixel 11's Tensor G6 will enable the phone to record Cinematic Blur videos in up to 4K 30fps resolution. It should also help reduce power consumption while recording videos by as much as 40%.

Another notable upgrade on the cards is "Ultra Low Light Video." Right now, Google's Night Sight Video implementation processes the raw footage on the cloud, leading to a noticeable delay in the final output being ready. But thanks to advancements with the Tensor SoC on the 2026 Pixel 11, Google could move this processing on-device. The document mentions the feature kicking in when around 5-10 lux of light is available. These features will seemingly also require new camera sensors to work.

Alongside camera improvements, another report detailed the Pixel 11 could use under-display IR cameras for face unlock.