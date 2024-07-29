Summary Google's upcoming Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) could pack a big display and rotating controls.

It will also have enhanced energy-saving features like Adaptive Eco and Smart Schedule to reduce electricity consumption.

Google's fourth-gen Nest Thermostat might cost $279 and will include the second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor.

A recent leak suggests that Google may unveil a Nest Learning Thermostat sequel, nine years after the third-gen model's debut, alongside the second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor. Now, a bunch of leaked renders have revealed everything about Google's upcoming Nest-branded thermostat, including its sleek new design and features.

Leaker @MysteryLupin has posted several renders of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) on X, showcasing its sleek, rounded design and big display in all its glory. One of the leaked promotional materials details the new Nest Thermostat design, highlighting its stainless steel housing with a "high-res borderless display."

Apparently, the device will have rotating controls, a throwback to the original Nest Thermostat. It will also purportedly debut with a new UI that looks modern and makes better use of the bigger display. You can also customize what's displayed on the screen, like the time, temperature, or weather.

The upcoming Nest Learning Thermostat could include new energy-saving features, like Adaptive Eco, Smart ventilation, Smart Schedule with Savings Finger, and Natural heating and cooling. Some of these features will require a compatible HVAC ventilation system to work. With Adaptive Eco, the thermostat will seemingly automatically switch to a temperature that will save power while keeping things comfortable.

A new Smart Schedule feature will analyze the temperatures you like and suggest tweaks to help save power and reduce your electricity consumption. You can supposedly adjust the schedules and create new ones through the Google Home app.

Even better, though, the promo material highlights that the thermostat will work with any Matter-enabled smart home app, so you won't necessarily have to use the Google Home app.

Google's new Nest Thermostat could debut on August 13

Google will apparently charge $279 for the fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, up from its predecessor's $249 price tag. However, the retail package will include the new Nest Temperature Sensor (second-gen) for better temperature monitoring and control, so the new model will provide more value for money.

Given the leaked promo materials, it's clear that Google is gearing up to announce the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. So, if you want to replace your existing Nest thermostat, you might consider waiting a couple more weeks.