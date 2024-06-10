Summary Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will feature an AirPods-like design, confirmed through a leaked image by Evan Blass.

The new design is expected to improve voice call clarity and ANC, addressing previous performance issues faced by Samsung earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might include dual speakers, ANC, Blade Lights, and Adaptive Noise Control with Adaptive EQ for enhanced sound quality.

Samsung is preparing for a busy summer, as it plans to unveil several devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and more. Rumors suggest its Galaxy Buds lineup will also receive a long overdue design refresh this year. Previous reports indicate the Galaxy Buds 3 might sport an AirPods-like design. A new leak confirms this, showing the Buds 3 Pro's new bean sprouts design.

Leaker Evan Blass shared a pixelated photo of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro through his Substack newsletter. Due to the heavy pixelation, it's tough to make out the finer details. Still, it's evident that Samsung's next flagship earbuds will adopt an AirPods-like design. It also appears that the Buds 3 Pro will sport a two-tone color, with the touchpad possibly done in black with a different finish for easy identification.

Source: Evan Blass

The new design should presumably help the microphones better pick up your voice and improve voice call clarity. It should also help improve active noise cancellation (ANC). Samsung's Galaxy Buds has always lagged behind the competition in these two areas, and the new design could help close this performance gap. On the flip side, the new Buds 3 Pro design does not appear as sleek as the existing model and resembles many popular wireless earbuds, like the OnePlus Buds 3.

Apparently, the stem-like design will allow Samsung to include the necessary chips and a bigger battery to power some of the new AI features on the earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might pack some significant upgrades

Close

According to the leaked specs, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could sport dual speakers, ANC, Blade Lights, and Adaptive Noise Control with Adaptive EQ. It will apparently provide up to 6 hours of battery life with ANC on, while the charging case will extend the runtime to 30 hours.

While not mentioned by Evleaks, the Galaxy Buds 3 might adopt a similar design with minor tweaks. The earbuds will reportedly pack specs identical to its Pro sibling.

It's disappointing to see Samsung adopt an AirPods-like design for its flagship earbuds, but the trade-off could be worth it if the Buds 3 Pro brings a notable leap in sound quality, ANC, and voice quality.