The Asus Zenfone 9, released last year, is a testament to the fact that top-tier smartphone performance isn’t always associated with the visual heft of a giant smartphone, making it one of our favorite small phones of the year. Now, we are looking forward to the Zenfone 10’s debut, and just days ago, we caught a glimpse of the device in leaks resembling press renders. Now we have more images, revealing all the color variations in all the angles.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is confirmed to debut on June 29, and leaks are coming in thick and fast ahead of the grand unveiling. The latest batch of leaked images spotted by WinFuture show the captivating yet pocketable phone with its two large lenses on the back, and a left-aligned hole-punch front camera cutout. The phone should be available in black, blue, green, red, and white, and the leaked images showcase all these colors from every angle.

4 Images Close

Asus Zenfone 10 in black

4 Images Close

Asus Zenfone 10 in blue

4 Images Close

Asus Zenfone 10 in green

4 Images Close

Asus Zenfone 10 in red

4 Images Close

Asus Zenfone 10 in white

The pictures clearly reveal a few design choices which could make the Zenfone 10 a hot seller. One, it retains an IP68 water resistance rating while offering a 3.5mm headphone jack absent from most other phones in its segment. The phone also has a metal frame with a plastic back emblazoned with Asus branding.

As far as tech specs go, a tease reveals that the Zenfone 10 will come with a 5.9-inch FHD AMOLED display, likely capped at 120Hz. Rumors say the device should ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 8 or 16GB of RAM paired with 256 and 512GB storage options, phasing out the 128GB option seen on the Zenfone 9. A 5,000mAh battery like most flagships should keep the device operable for long hours. Camera duties should be adequately handled by a 200MP Samsung-sourced primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

While WinFuture cannot confirm the internal specifications, everything will be unveiled in a few days' time on June 29.