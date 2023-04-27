If the rumors from the last few months are to be believed, the Google Pixel 7a is launching during Google I/O 2023 on May 10th. But as always, leaks have already spilled most of the beans, and the latest info dump in line gives us a glimpse at all of the phone’s specs. 91mobiles and noted leaker Yogesh Brar have teamed up to reveal new battery and display details, along with further hardware specifications.

The leaker and 91mobiles list the Pixel 7a’s spec in detail. We already knew that the Pixel 7a is supposed to come with the Tensor G2, Google’s custom silicone that’s also in the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. According to Brar, this is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which corroborates earlier leaks. It was also known that the Pixel 7a would have a 90Hz refresh rate on its screen, but we now have the exact measurements: It’s supposed to be a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a 64MP camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide. This would represent a big upgrade over the current 12MP camera in the Pixel 6a, which was still good but admittedly getting long in the tooth. In addition, we should also be getting face unlock on the Pixel 7a, a feature that was previously reserved for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro — though this was revealed earlier, too.

Another nice feature that’s trickling down from the flagship phones is wireless charging, though we don’t have a hard number on just how fast this is going to be. In any case, the Pixel 7a is supposed to get a 4,400mAh battery that can be charged at up to 20W wired — a small improvement over the 18W the Pixel 6a supports.

The leak further corroborates the pricing we’ve seen earlier. The Pixel 7a is getting a price bump to $500, making it $50 more than its predecessor. While this isn’t much on paper, this blurs the line to the Pixel 7 further, which is routinely available at discounts that effectively make it cost just a little more than the new Pixel 7a.

4 Images

Close

Yogesh Brar and 91mobiles’s claims are further corroborated by MySmartPrice, which posted leaked marketing materials on its website. These highlight some of the Pixel 7a’s new capabilities, like wireless charging, Tensor G2, the 64MP primary camera, and more.

With these Pixel 7a leaks out of the way, there are only a few things left for Google to reveal during Google I/O when it comes to its budget offering. As always, the leaks we’ve seen so far don’t reveal much about any new software tricks that the phone might have up its sleeve (save for face unlock). It’s going to be interesting to see which other Pixel 7 features, like Photo Unblur, are going to make it into the Pixel 7a. Who knows, maybe Google will even introduce some new, still unheard of features with this phone release.

In the meantime, you might be interested in picking up the regular Pixel 7 at a discount — right down to the $500 that the Pixel 7a is supposed to launch at.