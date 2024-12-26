Summary PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are present in some smartwatch bands, and potentially linked to health issues.

A recent study found high levels of PFHxA in fluoroelastomer bands, urging alternatives like silicone or fabric.

Minimal available research data on obscure chemicals like PFHxA highlights the need for more study, and why personal precaution makes sense.

Dubbed "forever chemicals," researchers have found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) everywhere from the Arctic Circle to the Marianas Trench, including in the blood of 98% of Americans. They take an extremely long time to break down, and early research links some PFAS with significant health effects.

Your smartwatch band could expose you to PFAS, too, according to surprising results from a recent study conducted at the University of Notre Dame (via Salon). Graham Peaslee, the paper's lead author and a prominent worldwide PFAS expert, explained to reporters how most consumers aren't aware of a potentially problematic substance in smartwatch bands, prompting further study and awareness.

It turns out what you don't know might actually be able to hurt you

The Pixel Active Sport (left) uses silicone, and the Pixel Active (right) fluoroelastomer.

The researchers set out to chart levels of 20 common PFAS in 22 smartwatch bands. They sampled straps from well-known OEM and aftermarket manufacturers including Apple, Google, and Samsung, as well as cheaper, barely known brands. Some were labeled as made with fluoroelastomer, a polymeric (plastic-like) PFAS that functionally resembles silicone and makes up some high-end smartwatch bands.

Instead of finding a varied assortment of additional PFAS mixed with the fluoropolymer (fluorinated plastic), one stood out at extremely high levels and almost no others appeared. PFHxA, used in surface treatments for stain-resistant fabrics and packaging (and more), and known as a breakdown product of other PFAS, featured heavily in 8 of 13 bands tested that advertised a fluoroelastomer makeup.

Why PFAS in consumer products can matter

Making sense of scientific terminology and hedged claims

It's likely none of these OEM Google Pixel Watch bands will leach PFAS.

While an increasing body of evidence links PFAS to certain disorders, the scientific community is still early in the research, and in understanding its implications. There's very little data on how readily the body absorbs PFHxA, and what its long-term biological and environmental effects could be, because the research simply hasn't been done yet.

In other words, it could theoretically pose no danger, or directly contribute to cancer, renal failure, or any number of conditions. But, given the growing links between more well-known PFAS and negative effects, a little precaution might be appropriate. Barely researched chemicals like PFHxA often reach consumers via "regrettable substitution," where manufacturers omit ingredients known to be harmful, but replace them with even more hazardous substances that don't have concrete data explaining their danger.

Should you worry about PFAS in smartwatch bands?

Source: Jynto/Wikimedia via The Maine Monitor

As the paper's abstract points out, the findings highlight the need for additional study on bodily absorption of PFHxA and its effects on human health. Technically, it's logically impossible to prove that something isn't dangerous, but extensive study can shed light on the likely risk profiles of comparable or alternative substances. At the moment, it doesn't appear that PFHxA directly causes any health problems — again, the research simply hasn't gotten there yet.

But you can avoid the chemical with relative ease by choosing a band not made from fluoroelastomer. Because it holds up as well as silicone with a slightly better texture and flexibility, OEMs and premium manufacturers use it in some high-end bands. You'll rarely see it in low-cost models, and not all fluoroelastomer manufacturing techniques result in the extreme PFHxA levels shown in the study.

Related This $10 metal mesh band is my favorite Pixel Watch 2 accessory It's made by a company you've never heard of, but this band looks great and the price is right

Which smartwatch bands are the problem?

The first-party OnePlus Watch 2 band uses fluoroelastomer, called 'fluoro-rubber', but its PFAS content is untested.

The study tested samples from Google, Samsung, Apple, Casetify, and more. We don't know which bands exhibited high levels of the chemical, because studies remove precise identifiers from results to promote consistent science and avoid bias and incorrect assumptions. But we can make some inferences. None of the sub-$15 bands contained a detectable amount, while some of the $15-$30 ones did, along with all the $30+ straps.

The easiest way to avoid PFHxA is to stay away from fluoroelastomer bands, which usually (but not always) tout the premium, relatively expensive ingredient. First-party manufacturers like Google offer high-end watchbands made from fabric, leather, and stainless steel, with countless third-party producers following their lead. Silicone also makes a good alternative — while similarly flexible and durable to fluoropolymer, silicone doesn't require the use of PFAS during manufacture or as an ingredient.

Alternatively, you could just ignore the whole thing. After all, who cares about a little non-biodegradable plastic embedded deep in your body forever?