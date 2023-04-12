Customization is the name of the game on Android, and a slew of icon packs, launchers, widgets, and wallpaper apps are at your disposal to achieve any desired look. Lawnchair is one of our favorite Android launchers, and it features an interesting built-in icon pack called Lawnicons. All these icons theme dynamically, borrowing colors from your active wallpaper in true Material You style. Lawnicons were just updated and are now available as a standalone app.

Traditionally, Lawnicons have been exclusive to Lawnchair 12 Alpha 5 and newer versions, allowing Android 12-style dynamic theming for icons on the home screen, just like on Pixel phones. Lawnicons v2.0 is here, and for the first time, it is available as a standalone icon pack app, which can run with the likes of Nova Launcher, Niagara Launcher, and Smart Launcher. What’s more, the icons can also adapt based on your Android dark mode settings.

4 Images

Close

Light and dark dynamic theming Lawnicons running on Nova Launcher

The latest update adds 564 new icons to the catalog, nearly doubling it in size to 1,241 icons. Linked icons bring the total up to a whopping 4,503 icons. In the app, you can scroll through all the icons in alphabetical order. Tapping an icon opens up a card with a larger icon preview, mentioning the icon name and the app package it is mapped to.

We tried using the new icon pack in our Nova Launcher setup. As usual, Lawnicons are clean and minimal, but they don’t read the wallpaper color palette automatically. We were forced to re-apply the icon pack every time we switched dark/light mode settings or changed the wallpapers, or the icons would keep the old mode/wallpaper’s colors. If you’re using Lawnchair launcher, or Hyperion, though, this icon pack is a no-brainer because dynamic themes update automatically with them.

The Lawnchair team is distributing Lawnicons v2.0 through a GitHub repository, but if you find those menus too complicated to traverse, you can download the updated APK from APKMirror. The icons make a great addition to your setup, and now can be used with any other custom launcher you’re running, significantly helping the versatility of Lawnicons.