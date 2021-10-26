Google's new chapter of design, Material You, has turned out to be pretty delicious. It's a shame that next to no devices apart from the Pixels can experience it yet. However, Android's open-source nature and adept developers have managed to save the day yet again. The latest Lawnchair Launcher update brings a taste of Material You to devices running Android versions as low as 8.1.

The new build is based on Launcher3 from Android 12 and the team claims it offers the smoothest experience yet. Before you jump to download it, make sure to get Alpha 2, which squashed a few of the bugs Alpha 1 had. However, if you're running Android 12 on a Pixel, it may be worth noting that tapping on widgets still seems to be broken. It works just fine on a Realme phone running Android 11, but doesn't on the Pixel 4a running Android 12.

Thankfully, all features from Lawnchair 11 have been carried over to v12, in addition to a few new ones and a whole new look. While widgets still won't respond to your wallpaper if your device doesn't have Android 12, the UI, buttons, and backgrounds will pick up the dominant color — you can't change it, though, unlike on proper Android 12.

Lawnchair 12 Alpha 2 on the Pixel 4a running Android 12

The app drawer, widget picker, folders, and pop-ups have been redesigned to match the Material You design so you'll feel right at home if you're coming from a Pixel running Android 12. The launcher can be integrated with QuickSwitch on Android 11 and Android 12, and you can download Lawnfeed 3 if you're dearly missing Google Feed.

Keep in mind that this is an alpha build, so there will likely be hiccups and bugs. If that doesn't deter you, grab the latest version of the launcher from APK Mirror or Lawnchair's Telegram channel.

