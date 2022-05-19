Lawnchair is one of the best third-party launchers out there. Like many others, it’s based on Google’s open source “Launcher3” codebase for the Pixel Launcher, and that shows. Out of the box, it provides an experience close to what Google offers on Pixel phones, but far more customizable. The latest Alpha version of Lawnchair, 12.1.0 Alpha 1, now moves the codebase up Launcher3 from Android 12.1, making it behave more like the most recent versions of the Pixel Launcher all while adding a plethora of further improvements on top of it.

The most notable change after installing the new version is probably the addition of the redesigned At a Glance widget, right in the style of the one that Google first introduced with Android 12. Like the Google version, it usually shows the date and the current temperature with links to your calendar app and Google weather, and it’s also capable of displaying upcoming calendar appointments, the battery status when charging, and what’s currently playing — it’s just lacking a few of the more intelligent suggestions form the Pixel Launcher, like bedtime, fitness, safety check, and earthquake alerts.

Other than the new At a Glance widget, the release adds a few other new options. You can now optionally apply themed icons to the app drawer, too, not just the home screen itself. Speaking of items, the update has added multiple new shapes for adaptive icons, so you can get even wilder with shapes other than round. You can further customize the home screen with custom fonts, too. The new version also makes it possible to change the default provider for the search bar at the bottom. For those with rooted phones, it’s now also possible to make backgrounds transparent in the Recents overview when you connect Lawnchair to QuickSwitch. Sadly, Google’s limitations on third-party launchers still interfere with gesture navigation, making it feel less fluid on any third-party home screen than on Google’s own Pixel Launcher.

Lawnchair has long been a community favorite, but unfortunately, the app lay dormant for a long time, until development was picked up again in by a new team in early 2021. Updates are still trickling out in a slow pace, but it's clear that the developers are working on getting the launcher as polished as possible, with them recently introducing support for Material You-themed icons through an icon pack and other goodies.

Lawnchair 12.1.0 Alpha 1 is currently available from Github, where you can find an APK to download and install on your phone. If you’re feeling less adventurous but would still like to give Lawnchair a try, the most stable release is also on the Play Store.

