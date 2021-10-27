The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among the best Android phones, are the latest and greatest from Google and are packed with a ton of great features. One tightly integrated feature is voice recognition using the new Tensor G2 chip. This capability is useful for anything from taking notes to sending texts. A great way to take advantage of voice recognition is using Google Assistant. Google Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, such as getting an answer to a question, or more complex tasks, like scheduling a meeting.

Google wants the Assistant to be at the core of everything you do on your Pixel phone, so it includes several ways to activate it. Here are all the ways to activate Google Assistant.

1.Launch the Assistant using the power button

The easiest way to activate Google Assistant out of the box is to press and hold the power button, and the Assistant appears. This feature is turned on by default, but if you want a traditional power button menu, you can change it. To shut this feature off, go to Settings > System > Gestures.

2. Use a corner swipe to open Google Assistant

For those who changed the power button settings but still want an easy way to access the Assistant, the corner swipe gesture is a great option. To open the Assistant, swipe inwards from either corner. This option is not enabled by default but is easy to turn on. Go to Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation > Gesture navigation settings and flip on the toggle.

3. Activate the Assistant using your voice

​​​The Assistant hotword is a well-loved option and is a focal point of Google advertising. The phone helps you turn on this option while setting up your phone, but you can always turn it off in settings. To use this method, say, "Hey Google," and the Assistant appears on the screen. This method even works if the phone is asleep or if you're using a Bluetooth device to listen to music.

4. Open Google Assistant from the app drawer

Many don't know that it's possible to search in the app drawer, but it's a very handy feature. You can even have the keyboard open by default when you open the app drawer. To use it to activate the Assistant, open the app drawer and tap in the search box. Then, start typing assistant, and it shows up after the first few letters. Once the option pops up, tap it, and the Assistant is ready to go.

5. Use the Quick Tap feature to Launch the Assistant

Quick Tap is a useful feature introduced in Android 12 that lets you trigger actions with two quick taps on the back of your phone. Google uses data from the internal sensors to detect if you've tapped the back, which negates the need for a physical button. This feature has a number of options available when you tap the back of the phone, including taking a screenshot, turning on the flashlight, and activating the Assistant. To enable the feature and choose your Quick Tap action, go to Settings > System > Gestures > Quick Tap.

7. Enable Google Assistant by tapping on the search bar

The quickest way to activate the Assistant is in the search bar at the bottom of the homescreen. Tap the microphone icon, and the Assistant appears. This feature cannot be disabled since the search bar is perpetually present on your homescreen.

Google Assistant is a key feature of Google's software suite on its Pixel phones. The Google Pixel 7 series is no different, and there are a number of ways to activate the Assistant. If you're new to Android, you'll want to check our Google Assistant routines post to walk you through some more advanced features.