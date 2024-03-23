Summary Meta is apparently making it easier for users to interact with AI directly from WhatsApp's search bar.

Meta AI offers prompts to kickstart queries, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, envisioning it as a versatile assistant for various tasks.

Meta AI also has a feature to create images with the command "/imagine," generating high-resolution photos for free within seconds.

AI is making its mark in many positive ways across the globe. You can now discover AI tools for almost any task, with AI being integrated into practically every app and service. Meta, for its part, has been embedding AI into its platforms. If you're in the US, you can give it a whirl on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. To engage with Meta AI, simply start a new message and choose "Create an AI chat" on any of Meta's platforms. In the future, Meta might let you input your questions directly into the search bar.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta is developing a new feature that lets you ask Meta AI questions right from WhatsApp's search bar. This means there is no longer a need to start a chat with Meta AI manually, making it easier for users to interact with the AI system.

As shown in the screenshot below, WhatsApp's search bar has a prompt underneath it, inviting users to "Ask Meta AI" anything. Simply type your questions or commands into the search bar, making it super easy to chat with Meta AI without having to hunt down its chat.

It's still under development for now

The AI will even offer up some prompts to kickstart users' queries, making the interaction smoother. The ability to ask queries to Meta AI directly in the search is still in development and won't be available to beta testers until a future update of the app, as per WABetaInfo.

If you've tried out OpenAI's ChatGPT, Meta's AI will seem pretty familiar. Meta envisions it as a versatile assistant for tasks like organizing a trip with friends or finding answers to questions you'd typically ask a search engine. And on that note, Meta is partnering with Microsoft's Bing to offer up-to-date web results in real-time, giving Meta AI an edge over many other free AI chatbots that lack the latest information.

Another major feature of Meta AI is its capability to create images similar to Midjourney or OpenAI’s DALL-E with the command "/imagine." It's claimed to generate impressive high-resolution photos within seconds. Plus, this image generation feature is completely free to use.