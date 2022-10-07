Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series since early August. The company has been slow in rolling out new beta builds as it looks to fix all the reported bugs and issues. A couple of weeks after dropping the third One UI 5 beta with improved animations and new app icons, the Korean giant has released the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup. And this time around, it has pulled a key feature from the build: multi-user support.

The feature has been removed altogether and won't be restored in a future beta release. Samsung says it decided to nix the multi-user functionality due to "several issues." On the bright side, the ZVJ2 One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series packs plenty of bug fixes. There are fixes for crashes that occurred when changing the wallpaper, using the Air Command functionality of the S Pen, or when entering an App folder. Object Eraser, which broke in the previous beta, is also working.

The build is not exactly entirely free of bugs, though. Turning the phone's display off while using DeX will show a black screen on the connected external monitor. You will also run into issues while trying to open any file received through Quick Share, though the file is saved normally.

The Android 13-based One UI 5 beta 4 build for the Galaxy S22 lineup is already live in the US, India, and Europe. Navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to grab the latest firmware. Rumors indicate Samsung was looking to release One UI 5's stable build to the public by mid-October. But given the lingering bugs that are still present in the latest beta, it seems unlikely that the update will be out before the month's end. Until then, check out everything new in One UI 5 to know about all the new features you can play around with once the update lands.

Thanks: Moshe!