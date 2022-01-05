With the Galaxy S21 FE launch out of the way, Samsung’s next big smartphone release is the S22 lineup. We’ve already seen a lot of spec leaks and renders of the devices, but some details have remained elusive. One such unconfirmed item concerns the S22 Ultra’s memory, where we’ve been left to assume for a long time that things would be similar to last year’s S21. Now a new leak suggests that may not be the case, while also teasing us with some more details about the phone's camera.

The spec sheet published by Twitter user @xeetechcare is supposedly one used for internal presentations at Samsung and details the camera, battery capacity, and color options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra (per WinFuture). The sheet claims that the S22 Ultra will be available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM — but no 16GB option like we saw on the S21 Ultra. In other words, according to this Samsung will drop maximum RAM to 12GB while the base model will start at 8GB — there's no way power users will be happy with that.

If you thought the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be available with up to 1TB of storage, well, it looks like that might not be happening, either. Instead, the spec sheet shows the phone maxing out at 512GB, like its predecessor.

That said, the leak is not all doom and gloom as it reveals that the S22 Ultra main camera would get a new feature called Super Clear Lens to reduce glare in photos. All we can see so far is that it's for the primary camera and should use Gorilla Glass. Other camera details remain consistent with previous rumors: a 108MP F/1.8 main camera, a 12MP F/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP selfie shooter.

The color options of the S22 Ultra described here also similar to previous leaks — white, black, olive green, and rose gold/burgundy — and it’s increasingly looking like the bright red color we saw in early leaks won’t be available, at least not upon launch.

Overall, the S22 Ultra remains one of the most exciting and highly anticipated phones of 2022, but — assuming this information actually pans out — reduced RAM is still a bit of a bummer. We’d be hoping that Samsung somehow makes up for this by pricing the device competitively.

