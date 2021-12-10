Samsung's new flagships are closer than ever. The Galaxy S22 leak train is moving full-steam-ahead right now, and we've been picking up new details left and right about every little thing these new phones are likely to come with. We have a rough estimate on when Samsung will make its announcement, and we've had plenty of peeks at what to expect from the design as well as what hardware components we might get. Now we're checking out a few other details about these phones, including some new specs and maybe even a big branding change.

First off — and what might be the bigger piece of news here if this theory pans out — is the rumor that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be introduced with that name after all. Instead, Samsung leaker @FrontTron suggests it might arrive as the Galaxy S22 Note, instead.

As big a shift as that seems, it wouldn't necessarily be entirely far-fetched — throughout this whole leak cycle, we've observed that the S22 Ultra was adopting a suspiciously high amount of Note DNA, going so far as to keep its signature boxy design and even the S Pen slot.

We also get some fresh insight into expectations for the hardware, thanks to the latest Snoopy Tech leak. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ might come with up to 8GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand (or the S22 Note, for all we know) bumps RAM up to 12GB, and if you spring for the higher-end, more expensive model, you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

There's still a few weeks to go before Samsung's presumptive launch, but with everything that's making the rounds in the rumor mill right now, there might be very little left for us to find out about these phones.

