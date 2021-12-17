Samsung's next Fan Edition device, the Galaxy S21 FE, has leaked numerous times over the last few months. Initially, there were concerns about its launch being canceled, but recent rumors made it clear that the Korean company intends to launch the phone at the beginning of 2022. Ahead of that, though, a new leak has detailed almost everything about the Galaxy S21 FE.

While most specs of the device were already known, the new leak from WinFuture provides more nitty-gritty details about the camera and internals and leaves little to the imagination. The Galaxy S21 FE should feature a flat 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner. Like the regular S21, the Fan Edition will seemingly feature a polycarbonate plastic back.

Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip instead of its in-house Exynos 2100 for the S21 FE. As per the leak, the device will be available with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It won't feature a microSD card slot, so storage expansion won't be possible.

The camera specs of the device have also been detailed in the leak. It suggests the S21 FE will share the same 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS and 1.8µm large pixels from the Galaxy S21. This will be paired with an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS. Lastly, there is a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, a 0.8µm 32MP f/2.2 shooter with an 81-degree field of view will do the selfie duties.

Other notable specs highlighted in the leak include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM support, wireless charging with PowerShare, NFC, and IP68 certification inside a 7.9mm thick body that's 170gms heavy. The S21 FE will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support. The device will possibly launch with Android 11/One UI 3.1 but should get the Android 12 and One UI 4 update soon after.

The European price for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage should start from 749 euros, while the 8/256GB variant will cost around 819 euros. The Galaxy S20 FE is still a great device even a year after its launch. Going by the leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE is shaping up to be an apt replacement for its predecessor.

