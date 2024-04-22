Summary Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event, showcasing nine sizes and three color options for launch later this year.

Eight model numbers for Galaxy Ring have popped up online.

Galaxy Ring set to debut new My Vitality Score for health tracking, along with Samsung Food support for meal planning.

Samsung unexpectedly teased the Galaxy Ring during its first Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the year. Then, at MWC 2024, the company showed off the wearable and allowed press folks to go hands-on with it. Samsung also confirmed that it plans to offer the Galaxy Ring in nine sizes — five through 13 —and in three colors: black, silver, and gold. Multiple reports suggest the wearable will launch later this year. As the wearable inches closer to its release, its alleged model numbers have popped up online.

GalaxyClub spotted eight model numbers of the Galaxy Ring, which are as follows:

SM-Q500

SM-Q501

SM-Q502

SM-Q505

SM-Q506

SM-Q507

SM-Q508

SM-Q509

Since the Galaxy Ring is a new product lineup from Samsung, it follows an entirely new model number naming scheme. With Samsung already confirming the Galaxy Ring will come in nine sizes, the Q500 model will likely correspond to the American ring size five. The Q509 model should have the largest size in the lineup at 13.

Interestingly, only eight model numbers have appeared so far, with the Q503 and Q504 variants missing. At least one model could appear later, but that does not explain why two serial numbers are absent from the list. Perhaps Samsung plans to keep one number in the series reserved for a special variant?

The Galaxy Ring is a few months away from launch

