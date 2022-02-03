We're all eagerly anticipating the upcoming Galaxy S22 series launch, but they're far from the only phones Samsung has in the works. The ever-popular A-series of devices are all due for some upgrades this year, with the rumored Galaxy A53 among the most exciting. As a successor to last year's excellent A52, a lot is riding on this release. A new leak gives us our best look yet at a much more affordable alternative to modern flagship smartphones.

The folks at WinFuture have a whole slew of new renders, showing off the Galaxy A53 in black and white variants. Overall, the phone isn't significantly different from last year's model, or its half-step follow-up. The A52's design was nice enough — if a bit plain — and this revision does little to rock the boat. It's peak phone design in 2022, combining a large display with a plastic case and a large camera module on the back. It's nothing flashy, but it'll get the job done. The only noticeable change is the rounded edges as the phone's back blurs into the camera bump. Otherwise, it's the same design language as last year.

The display hasn't changed, either — it's using an identical 6.5" 1080p AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The A52's screen was the highlight of the phone, and it's hard to argue with keeping it for another round. This particular model uses some sort of new Samsung eight-core processor — likely called the Exynos 1200 — though a North American model could make the switch to some mid-range Snapdragon CPU.

Likewise, WinFuture notes that memory and storage configurations will vary by region, though you can expect between 6GB and 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage by default. The headphone jack might be missing this year, but thankfully, expandable storage is still around. Everything's rumored to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery — an expansion over last year's model — all while keeping 25W charging.

The cameras sound virtually unchanged as well, keeping a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP lens for ultra-wide shots. Two 5MP sensors are also included for depth and macro shots, along with a 32MP front-facing camera.

It might sound like a boring phone — especially to anyone who bought a Galaxy A52 or A52s last year — but sometimes, "boring" is all that's required to become on of the best budget Android phones on the market. No word yet on when the A53 might launch, though later this spring seems like as good a time as any.

