Summary The Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to have the same processor, RAM, and storage as its predecessor.

The big news is a 60Hz refresh rate display, which should be smoother and more responsive, with a dynamic range from 1Hz to 60Hz for better battery life.

Battery life might be an issue, with the higher refresh rate potentially draining it faster, though the new models have slightly larger batteries.

In a week, Google will officially launch its new Pixel hardware. As usual, leaks have already spilled most of the details. For instance, rumors about the Pixel Watch 3 are everywhere, and the latest one hints it will have the same processor as the previous model.

A recent report from Android Headlines gives us more details on the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. The smartwatch is rumored to keep the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset and Cortex M33 co-processor as its predecessor, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While the internal specs supposedly stay the same, the real star of the show appears to be the upgraded display technology, which is expected to be the main improvement for this new model.

The leak hints at a big visual upgrade for the Pixel Watch 3, which will supposedly feature a 60Hz refresh rate. If accurate, the display will be smoother and more responsive than the old 30Hz screen. Plus, it can reportedly adjust between 1Hz and 60Hz to keep things looking great while saving battery.

One thing to watch out for is battery life. The higher refresh rate could put extra strain on the battery, and even though the standard and XL models are expected to have slightly bigger batteries (307mAh and 425mAh respectively) than before, it's unclear how well they'll hold up. The leaks mention a 24-hour battery life for both versions, but we'll have to see how it performs in real-world use.

Don't expect a big change with the Pixel Watch 3

The Pixel Watch 3 looks like more of a small tweak than a major upgrade. While the better display is a nice touch, the lack of big changes in other departments might leave people wishing for something more exciting in smartwatch tech.

That said, it’s important to note that all this information is based on leaks and hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. We’ll only get the full scoop on the Pixel Watch 3’s features and performance when it’s officially announced. The smartwatch is expected to make its debut alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google event on August 13.