While it hasn't always been this way, OnePlus is probably one of the better-ish OEMs when it comes to updates. The company sometimes takes its sweet time to roll them out, but (at least in the case of flagships) it commits to releasing up to three major version updates. Older phones like the OnePlus 5/5T and the 6/6T famously got updated up to Android 10 and Android 11 respectively (even though those updates took their sweet time to roll out). The company's also known for delivering timely-ish security patches and smaller updates, like the ones currently rolling out for the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T.

The 8 and 8 Pro are getting OxygenOS 11.0.9.9, and in the case of the OnePlus 8T, we're looking at OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 (or OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 in India). As for the update itself, it's pretty unexciting. Of course, we're getting October security patches with not the worst timing in the world, and aside from that, the only notable change is the inclusion of the Files by Google app, a file manager app from Google which helps you to free up space with smart cleaning tools, and find files faster with a browse function.

Otherwise, the update offers "improved system stability" and fixes for "known issues," although the changelog doesn't delve deeper into the nature of those issues or the particular fixes.

It's a fairly minor update, although that's to be expected, as OnePlus is probably currently in full steam working on Android 12 for its phones in the not-so-distant future. OnePlus has some big changes in store for that update, including a merger with Oppo's ColorOS, so we're definitely curious to see what will come out of that.

These updates are rolling out to OnePlus 8 series devices now. If you haven't received yours yet, OnePlus notes that this is a staged rollout, so it could take a few days for it to reach your device.

