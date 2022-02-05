While we all have our eyes on Samsung's upcoming flagship launch, there are plenty of other smartphones waiting in the wings. Recent leaks for Oppo's Find X5 Pro have shown off what looks to be a powerful flagship competitor, especially throughout Europe. A new look into the phone showcases the raw power at hand here, along with a refreshingly unique design.

WinFuture has the complete low-down on everything you should expect from Oppo's next phone, and it looks exactly like the super-flagship you'd expect it to be. The Find X5 Pro sports Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. As we heard from earlier rumors, the 6.7" screen sounds absolutely glorious: a 3216 x 1440p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. Tough to complain about something so nice.

We'd previously heard about Oppo's new Hasselblad partnership for the camera, and this new report helps fill in the blanks even further. The Find X5 Pro uses two Sony 50MP IMX766 sensors with OIS measuring in at 1/1.56" with 10-bit color depth. The primary lens sports an f/1.7 aperture, while the ultra-wide sensor comes in at f/2.2. The third lens for 5x zoom has a 13MP resolution and an f/2.4 aperture. It's all powered by Oppo's own MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. Finally, a 32MP front-facing camera sounds more than perfect for selfies and Zoom calls.

This leak also re-confirms the 5,000mAh battery paired with 80W charging. It's not quite as fast as what was once rumored, but it's still far faster than most of the competition.

It's impossible to look at Oppo's latest without noticing the similarities between this and the technically-announced OnePlus 10 Pro. Aside from a different design — and in our eyes, Oppo wins this one hands down — the specs sound nearly identical, down to the display panel. Sure, the camera lineup is slightly different, but the Hasselblad branding will look awfully familiar to any OnePlus 9 Pro owners. Still, with Oppo's unified OS possibly delayed, shoppers might want to consider picking up the Find X5 Pro over the competition this year — it could present an improved software experience in the long run.

