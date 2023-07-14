At this point, it is no surprise that the first OnePlus foldable phone is around the corner. Renders of the device have leaked, revealing its impressive design. Another report detailed the phone's alleged specs, indicating it will share some internals with the OnePlus 11. A launch timeframe was also rumored, but today's leak provides more concrete details on when the foldable will launch.

A new report from SmartPrix claims OnePlus' foldable phone will launch on August 29th at a special product launch event that will be held in New York. This was further confirmed by leaker Max Jamboor who has an accurate track record related to OnePlus leaks.

Most of the key details of OnePlus' first foldable phone have already been revealed. It will sport a book-style design similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, with the 120Hz inner folding screen measuring 7.8 inches. As for the outer display, it will measure 6.3 inches and have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung's foldable.

Other rumored specs include a 4800mAh battery with 67W wired charging, an Alert Slider, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the foldable will seemingly carry the Hasselblad branding, it won't pack the same camera hardware as the OnePlus 11. There will purportedly be 48MP sensors for the primary and ultra-wide, with a 64MP telephoto camera.

What remains unknown is the final name of the phone. While initial rumors suggested OnePlus' first foldable could be known as the V Fold, a recent leak points to OnePlus Open as the final name.

In another tweet, Max Jamboor claimed the OnePlus 12 will launch in China in December 2023. The OnePlus 11 debuted at the beginning of this year in China, which is a few weeks ahead of its usual timeframe. For its 2024 flagship, the BBK-owned company seems to be planning an even earlier launch.

OnePlus 12 renders have already leaked, and if the phone will indeed launch by the end of this year, expect more leaks to pop up in the coming months.