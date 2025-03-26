Summary Samsung has pushed a new One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 and S23 series.

The ZYCE firmware for both phones fixes several bugs and includes the April 2025 security patch.

The stable One UI 7 will roll out starting April 7, expanding to other devices in subsequent weeks.

Samsung continues beta testing One UI 7 for its older flagship devices, pushing the sixth beta build for the Galaxy S24 series. If rumors are true, this is the final beta firmware for the phone before Samsung pushes the final stable update in April. Alongside the Galaxy S24, Samsung also pushed the second One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S23 lineup. Both builds add some Galaxy S25-exclusive features.

The ZYCE firmware for both flagship Galaxy phones weighs around 1.2GB and contains the April 2025 security patch (via @tarunvats33). It even fixes the same set of bugs on both phones, including addressing issues with widget letters and overlaps, NFC tags not being recognized with the cover closed, and rendering issues with the Media Control UI.

Samsung's newest beta releases for the Galaxy S24 and S23 come less than a day after it seeded the third Android 15 beta for its 2024 foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — packing many features from the S25 lineup. Unsurprisingly, the newest One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 carries many of the same features. This includes being able to trigger Gemini by long-pressing the side button, being able to summarize web pages, creating your own stickers from images, and generating transcripts of recorded calls.

These features are also coming to the Galaxy S23, but it will miss out on support for natural language search in the Settings menu and Audio Eraser. The latter two features debuted on the Galaxy S25 and are only coming to the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6.

One UI 7's public release is almost here