Summary Samsung has released the second One UI 6 Watch beta for Galaxy Watch 6 with stability improvements.

The firmware also fixes a random reboot issue and improves overall system performance.

Samsung may expand the beta program to Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 in the next few weeks

In late May, Samsung officially announced One UI 6 Watch — based on Wear OS 5 — for its smartwatch lineup. Following this, the beta program went live for the Galaxy Watch 6 in the US and South Korea in mid-June, with new Galaxy AI features like Energy Scores and detailed Sleep Insights. Two weeks later, the company is seeding the second firmware to members on the beta channel, containing some important bug fixes and stability improvements.

The initial One UI 6 Watch beta included access to energy score, which monitors your physical and mental readiness and assigns a score based on it. The numbers take into account your sleep cycle and physical activity to determine your energy levels. Additionally, it introduced AI-powered sleep insights, providing more details about your key health metrics while sleeping, including your heart rate, respiratory rate, and more.

Other changes include a double-pinch gesture for navigation, faster horizontal scrolling, a new system font, and a customizable power-saving mode. These improvements are in addition to all the changes that Google will introduce with Wear OS 5.

With the second firmware, Samsung's beta team has focused on improving the overall system performance and stability. Below is the official release note of the ZXFB firmware for the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic variant:

- Improved system stability - Fixed rebooting issue - Improved current consumption issue of battery - Improved application execution performance - Other improvements

One UI 6 Watch beta program is only for the Galaxy Watch 6

Sadly, Samsung has not expanded the beta program access to more regions or its older smartwatches. It remains available for Bluetooth variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic in the US and South Korea — LTE variants of these smartwatches are not eligible. The company should expand the beta program to include the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineup at a later date. However, the chances of supporting LTE models are slim due to carrier issues.

If you have enrolled your Galaxy Watch 6 in the One UI 6 Watch beta program, you can grab the latest 432MB ZXFB firmware containing the July security patch from the Galaxy Wearable app. To start the download, navigate to Galaxy Watch > Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install within the app.

Samsung's next Unpacked takes place on July 10, and we should hear more about a stable One UI 6 Watch release at the event.