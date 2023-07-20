Samsung is hosting its second major Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26th. Besides its 2023 flagship foldable lineup and the Tab S9 series, the company should unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 running One UI 5 Watch and provide more details about the skin's rollout for existing Galaxy smartwatches. Based on Wear OS 4, the Korean giant has been running a One UI 5 Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 since early June. With the stable release now close, it has released a new beta build to squash more bugs.

The One UI 5 Watch ZWG7 firmware for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 prioritizes performance improvements and bug fixes. Compared to the first two betas, the fourth build has a relatively short change log, with Samsung focusing on fixing all the reported bugs. You can find the full release notes below:

- Improved Initial speed - Improved battery consumption - Fixed the brightness control error with touch bezel - Fixed a watchface color error after update

If you are a part of the One UI 5 Watch beta, you can grab the latest firmware for the watch from the Galaxy Wearable app. With less than a week to go for the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is unlikely to release another beta build. That is unless the company finds a major bug.

One UI 5 Watch beta registrations closed within hours of the program going live in the US and South Korea. So, if you could not join the program when it launched, your only option now is to wait for the skin's stable release. Or you can try sideloading the update manually, though this requires some technical know-how.

Based on Wear OS 4 and Android 13, One UI 5 Watch will bring several new features to your Galaxy Watch, including enhanced sleep tracking, cloud backup and sync, better performance and battery life, and more.

Thanks: Moshe!