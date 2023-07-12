If you love to customize your phone's home screen, a custom launcher is a must. While the list of our favorite Android launchers is quite big, Nova remains among our top choice despite its acquisition by mobile analytics company Branch because of its sheer number of features and customization options. The launcher's major v8 release dropped in July last year on the beta channel, with new test versions dropping once every few months since then. Building on the minor v8.0.5 beta release from May 2023 that fixed some underlying bugs, a new Nova beta is out with minor but notable enhancements related to the app drawer and search.

App search in Nova's app drawer is getting a new immersive view option, though you can continue with the existing window mode if you prefer that. Additionally, your phone's keyboard can automatically appear when the app drawer is opened, letting you quickly search for the app you want. There's also an option to show your frequently used apps on the top of the app drawer for quick access. However, this will require access to the app usage permission.

The full change log for Nova Launcher v8.0.6 is as follows:

Immersive app search in Drawer (Nova Settings > Search)

Auto show keyboard when opening drawer (Above + Nova Settings > Drawer)

Frequently used shortcuts in drawer (Nova Settings > Drawer. Requires app usage permission))

Enhance search with integrations with Spotify, Twitch and system Calendar (Nova Settings > Search)

Additional contact actions

Nova's search function has been further enhanced with Spotify, Twitch, and calendar integration. So, you can search for your favorite playlist or calendar entries from the launcher's search bar.

You can download Nova Launcher's latest test version by joining its beta program from the Play Store. Alternatively, just grab the latest beta APK from here.