We are already clamoring to see the Nothing Phone 2, now that its US launch is confirmed. In the interim, Nothing is keeping its Phone 1 customers happy as well with regular software updates carrying new features and bug fixes. Android 13 reached the Nothing Phone 1 in February as Nothing OS 1.5. Now, another update is rolling out for the Phone 1.

The update to Nothing OS 1.5.3 is nothing spectacularly different from previous updates for the phone (via AndroidAuthority). There are a few new features we will get to, but the biggest highlight is the addition of new wallpapers to spruce up your home screen.

Besides that, the OS update also includes several optimizations. The Glyph lights will now illuminate for WhatsApp calls, and YouTube won’t freeze mid-playback. You can now add titles to Game Dashboard manually, enjoy smoother animations going from the lock screen to the home screen, and see a 35% drop in app restart times because a new memory management algorithm is at work. Behind the scenes, Nothing has also added support for the Ear 2 in Nothing OS 1.5.3 along with several other smaller bug fixes.

This update is already rolling out to users worldwide, but you might want to skip this one. Users on Reddit are reporting a major issue with notifications after installing v1.5.3. When expanded, the notification shade doesn't display any content, and swiping down to expand any notification also makes them disappear instantly. One redditor offered a workaround, saying that if you don't fully expand the notification panel, and instead keep your finger on the screen after swiping down, you can use a second finger to interact with notifications before they disappear.

Since the Nothing Phone 1’s debut, Nothing OS has come a long way, a testament to the company’s willingness to learn from errors and work on user feedback. We hope the same outlook continues and a patch is rolled out to fix the issue with notifications. At the time of writing, Nothing hasn't acknowledged the issue or halted the rollout of the buggy update.