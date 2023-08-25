Summary Samsung could release the Galaxy SmartTag 2 soon, as leaked information reveals its features, design, and potential pricing.

The new SmartTag will be larger than its predecessor, which may put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.

The SmartTag 2 will likely have Bluetooth and UWB connectivity, allowing users to easily find the tracker using their Galaxy phone and the SmartThings app.

Samsung released the Galaxy SmartTag — its first tracking tag — in early 2021. The company's offering was strictly average, even though the SmartTag+ featured ultra-wideband (UWB) for more accurate tracking. Despite the tag being a modest success, Samsung has not given up on the accessory. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 has shown up in leaks multiple times in recent months and passed the FCC database recently, indicating it is well on its way to launch soon. Now, a new leak reveals everything about Samsung's next-gen SmartTag, including its features, design, and potential pricing.

UK retailer MobileFun (via SlashLeaks) has made the Galaxy SmartTag 2 listing live on its portal, complete with its official specs, price, and release date. The page reveals the new design of Samsung's upcoming SmartTag in all its glory, which is considerably larger than its predecessor. This could put the SmartTag 2 at a disadvantage compared to the competition. On the bright side, unlike Samsung's first tag, the new model will also be available in white.

From the listing, it appears the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will work with Samsung's SmartThings feature. It's unclear if the tag will work with Google's upcoming Find My Device network, which adds compatibility for tracking tags. Samsung's SmartThings Find can use other nearby Galaxy devices as a beacon to relay the tracker's location, but its network is unlikely to be as big as the Find My Device network.

Besides Bluetooth, UWB connectivity seems standard on the SmartTag 2, enabling you to use your Galaxy phone's camera and the SmartThings app to find the tracker easily when you are near it.

MobileFun's listing indicates the SmartTag 2 will cost a whopping £43 in the UK, making it twice as expensive as its predecessor. But this pricing could be inaccurate, so unless it's corroborated by other sources, take it with a pinch of salt.

As for availability, the tag is "due in stock in 2 months," so it apparently won't launch until late October or early November. Samsung might launch the SmartTag 2 alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Tab S9 FE.