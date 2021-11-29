People will be shelling out for the best of the best in smartphones. For some, that will be Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if they're only looking for... well, the best, what's there to look forward to on the S22 and S22+? One person seems to have some clues.

Longtime Chinese tech blogger Ice Universe is out with specs for the lesser devices in the S22 series.

The blogger affirmed via spec that the S22 and S22+ will receive Samsung's own ISOCELL GN5 — a 50MP sensor with 1µm pixels — which they predicted earlier in September.

The GN5 stands inferior to the GN2 sensor in size (1/1.57" against 1/1.12") and capability (30fps capture at 8K versus up to 12.5MP), but it's a decent piece of equipment for a phone sitting on the edge of $1,000 and slightly above.

Accompanying it will be a 10MP telephoto camera with up to 3x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide unit, the latter of which appears to be shared with the S22 Ultra. The zoom sensor will be a bit smaller from the Ultra.

The S20 and S21 had a 64MP 1/1.72" sensor for their 3x telephoto cameras, so it'll be interesting to see what comes out of this leaked change in super-resolution priority.

The selfie camera, as has been speculated, is said to stay at 10MP as it has been since the S10 generation.

Ice Universe has had a fairly accurate track record when it comes to leaks like these, though the finer details can be somewhat trifling.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is $50 off and comes with a free wireless charger for Cyber Monday It's the best Wear OS smartwatch you can get

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email