Summary The Google Pixel 8 Pro's design and colors have been accidentally revealed through the Pixel Simulator website, providing a 360-degree view of the phone.

The leaked images confirm the presence of a temperature sensor on the rear camera bar, sparking curiosity about potential features Google may offer using this sensor.

Despite rumors, the Pixel 8 will indeed have a physical SIM card slot, as shown in the renders on the simulator, and it will be in the same location as the Pixel 7.

In less than a month, the Google Pixel 8 series will debut alongside other Pixel hardware at the company's October 4th event. The phones have leaked several times in the last few months, detailing all their key features and specs. As we enter the final few weeks before the Pixel 8's launch, expect the leak floodgates to open truly. Just recently, Google inadvertently gave the first look at the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain. And now, the flagship Pixel's listing accidentally went live on the Pixel Simulator website, providing a 360-degree look at the phone from all angles.

The simulator showcased the Pixel 8 Pro's design in all its glory in three colors: Sky, Licorice, and Porcelain. It also revealed the location of the microphones, USB-C port, and power and volume keys and confirmed the addition of a temperature sensor on the rear camera bar. It will be interesting to see what features Google offers using the temperature sensor.

There were rumors of Google skipping the physical SIM card slot on the Pixel 8 and taking the eSIM route, at least in the US. But the renders in the simulator show this won't be the case, with the SIM tray being in the same location as the Pixel 7.

Google has since removed the Pixel 8 Pro from its simulator, but the damage has already been done.

Additionally, leaker @evleaks posted a Pixel 8 Pro render in the stunning new Sky shade. Rumors were previously referring to this new color as Sky Blue. He also shared screenshots of what appears to be the Pixel 8's homescreen with different wallpapers, which leaked a few months before.

Given the way Google itself has been inadvertently leaking its upcoming Pixel phones, expect them to show up a few more times before their official unveiling on October 4th.