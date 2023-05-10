After months of leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 7a is set to make its debut at Google I/O 2023 in a few hours from now. Thanks to a plethora of leaks, we already know almost everything about the phone. But even then, the Pixel 7a leaks just keep on coming. The phone's marketing video has made its way to the internet, highlighting some of its key features and showcasing the colors it will be available in.

Reliable leaker @Onleaks, in association with MediaPeanutBlog, shared a teaser video of the Pixel 7a in French. The 30-second video showcases the phone in all its glory and its color options: grey, white, blue, and an off-white shade. Then, it highlights the Pixel's Night Sight mode and its ability to see in the dark alongside features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. The video ends with how the Titan M2 chip inside the Pixel 7a keeps all your data safe.

SnoopyTech shared the same video's English version, which shows the Pixel 7a in orange instead of off-white. This indicates Google could offer this color Pixel 7a exclusively in the US, with the off-white shade limited to Europe.

At this point, there's little that's not known about the Pixel 7a. Rumors indicate it will pack a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED panel, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Tensor G2 chip, a revamped rear camera setup, and support wireless charging. If the leaked hardware specs are anything to go by, the Pixel 7a should be a significant step up from the Pixel 6a, though it will seemingly carry a higher price tag than its predecessor.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long now for Google to unveil the Pixel 7a officially. The company should announce the phone during the opening keynote itself alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. You can watch Google I/O 2023 live to catch all the action.