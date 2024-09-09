Key Takeaways Files by Google already offers solid file management features with options to back up files and folders to Google Drive, auto-categorization, and more, and it will soon gain file compressing abilities.

Using Files by Google to compress files appears to be simple and intuitive, suitable for users of all levels.

The tool was spotted in the app’s new 1.4831.672243909.0-release, which also raises the app's minimum version requirement from Android 5 to Android 8.

2017-launched Files by Google is one of the best file management apps available on the Android market. The app, which automatically categorizes files, backs them up to Google Drive, and even allows you to lock them behind a secure folder, is only going to get better with its rumored file ZIP/compressing abilities.

The app can already unzip files, but back in July, hints found in Files by Google version 1.4237.652465286.1-release suggested that compressing would soon make its way to the app, alongside a new Pin to Collections button.

When first found, the new tool wasn't functional, but folks over at Android Authority have now been able to trigger it in the app’s new 1.4831.672243909.0-release. While it is still uncertain when the tool might roll out widely, it appears to be almost ready, and offers a seamless and straightforward compression experience.

In a shared a video, the publication highlighted that compressing files or folders is as simple as tapping the overflow menu next to them, tapping on Compress, and giving the new ZIP file a name. The compressed folder is then saved in the location as the original folder, making it easy to locate.

The app also doesn't delve into complex compression settings, making it accessible to users of all levels who just want to save up some space, or transfer the files to others while saving up on data while on the go.

You win some, you lose some

The new tool and the update come at a cost. The app's minimum version requirements are going up, and devices still running on operating systems older than the 2017-released Android 8 won't be able to update to the latest version of Files by Google. The minimum requirement previously was Android 5.

If you're still running one of the outdated operating systems, for whatever reason, you will need to upgrade to a newer version of Android to continue using the app.