The Google Workspace team is adding a nifty new feature for Google Docs that will sure come in handy for anybody writing a long piece of school or college work. Adding citations to your thesis will soon be an absolute breeze thanks to a new online search function that automatically fills in attributes, saving you a bunch of time.

Right now, you can add references via Tools > Citations, but the process is entirely manual and can take some time, especially if you need to add a lot of sources. Over the next couple of weeks, Google will be rolling out an update to the Citations sidebar that will include a new online search function, allowing you to automatically add a wide variety of print and web sources. All of the important attributes for each citation will be pulled in from the search result.

Aside from simply saving you time, this should help you cut down on errors and ensure correct formatting for your bibliography, so it's a powerful and welcome addition to Google's core productivity app.

The rollout will be a gradual one, so don't worry if you don't see it right away. It should arrive for all Google Workspace users and G Suite Basic/Business customers within the next two weeks. This will also be made available to personal Google accounts at the same time. If you were looking for a reason to put off doing your citations for a week or two, this is it.

For more info about adding citations with Google Docs, check out this explainer.

