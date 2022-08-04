We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.

Our most in-depth look yet at the Galaxy Watch 5 series comes from WinFuture, showing off each of the three sizes in their available colors. As expected, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm — while the Pro model is limited to a massive 45mm body. The smallest model is shown in gray, pink, and purple, matching some of Samsung's latest gadgets perfectly. If you prefer tiny watches, you'll have to settle for a 1.19" 396x396 AMOLED display. It's not the smallest we've seen, but compared to its behemoth big brothers, it's downright tiny. Unfortunately, so is its battery — at 284mAh, it's a 15% increase over last year's 40mm model, but it's nothing compared to Samsung's larger models this year.

The 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 is shown in gray, white, and blue, and unfortunately, it's unclear if any of those colors will crossover between sizes. The latter two shades were missing in previous reports, suggesting they could be limited to this 44mm size. It features a 1.36" 450x450 AMOLED panel paired with a 410mAh cell. That's a 14% increase year-over-year, and combined with some should let your wearable last a lot longer on a single charge.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a larger, beefier version of the 44mm model. Despite the 45mm case, it retains the same 1.36" display. Instead, Samsung opted to use that extra space inside a titanium body to squeeze in a 590mAh battery — larger than anything found in previous watches from the company. It's enough to run for 80 hours on a single charge, which puts it just over that three-day estimate we've been expecting. WinFuture shows this model in black and dark gray variants, with no colorful bands to be seen.

All three models support charging up to 10 watts and, as expected, run on Samsung's new Exynos W920 processor. Prices will start at €299 for the 40mm model, €329 for the 44mm, and a whopping €469 for the Watch 5 Pro. If you're looking for an LTE model, expect to pay a €50 premium on each device. Considering current exchange rates, these prices should translate near perfect to US dollars: $299, $329, and $469, respectively. We don't have to wait long for an official confirmation — Galaxy Unpacked is Wednesday, August 10th.