After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung is finally ready to announce the Galaxy S22 series at an Unpacked event sometime next month. It's safe to say the stakes are high, with the high-end S22 Ultra acting as the next Note device in everything but name. We've had plenty of glimpses of each phone so far, but today's leak might be the most detailed yet. If you've been dying to know which color you're going to buy, these renders should make your decision a whole lot easier.

These renders come from Evan Blass, giving us our best look yet at Samsung's entire lineup and further confirming the looks and colorways for all three devices. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ sport a familiar design reminiscent of their predecessors, with black, green, white, and rose gold variants.

Meanwhile, the S22 Ultra includes some new colors to match its Note-esque redesign. Like its smaller siblings, Samsung's stylus-equipped phablet is available in four colors, introducing a darker burgundy color alongside black, white, and green models. The green and white colors really shine in my eyes, though I won't judge them until they're actually in front of me. The S22 Ultra's S Pen is black no matter which variant you select — don't expect the once-vibrant styluses last seen on previous Note phones.

It shouldn't be much longer until these phones are finally official. Until then, you can start thinking about which color you might grab once they're up for pre-order.

