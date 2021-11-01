After months of strange leaks and rumors, it sounds like the Galaxy S21 FE might finally be on track with a new announcement date. With a possible cancellation avoided, it's time for another early look at Samsung's next phone, including a glimpse at its available color selections.

These images come to us from Roland Quandt on Twitter, showing off some hands-on photos — not renders — of the back of the device. Although none of these photos feature a fully assembled phone, they do give us a good idea of what it'll look like, complete with a triple-lens layout and an LED flash. Each image also showcases the inside of the phone, something very few buyers will ever actually see.

We're also getting an idea of what colors the S21 FE might come in. Alongside standard black and white color choices, vibrant purple and olive green hues complete the lineup. If these shades look familiar, it's because it's the exact same selection as what Samsung provided for the Galaxy Buds2 earlier this year. It seems like sporting a matching set of earbuds with your new phone next year might be a lot easier than usual.

These photos come on the heels of last week's leak, where we learned Samsung was on track to unveil the S21 FE in early January during CES. It's a long time to wait for a device first spotted way back in April of this year, but hopefully, one that'll pay off.

