Summary Disney+ is raising its prices starting this fall: the ad-supported tier will go up to $10/month and the ad-free tier to $16/month.

The Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle and the ad-free Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle will keep their current prices.

To offset the price hikes, Disney+ will introduce new features like continuous playlists, ABC News Live, and a preschool playlist starting September 4, with more updates coming later in the year.

The streaming world has gotten a lot more competitive and expensive recently. Many of our beloved streaming platforms are battling for the top spot, making it more expensive to stay in the game. Netflix has been tweaking its prices constantly since it started, showing just how much things have changed. Disney, jumping deeper into streaming, has also been bumping up prices for its subscriptions. Even with the option to watch ads, we're still seeing costs go up. If you thought Disney+ wouldn't get another price hike this year, think again. Starting this fall, Disney is raising prices for all stand-alone tiers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in the US, along with most of its bundles.

Beginning October 17, the ad-supported tier will jump by $2 to $10 per month, while the ad-free tier will also increase by $2, reaching $16 per month, according to The Verge. This means subscribers have a short time to enjoy the current rates for Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu before the changes kick in. After that, they'll need to decide whether to stick with the higher prices or cancel their subscriptions.

Disney aims to boost its streaming revenue and profitability with these price hikes. Interestingly, the new Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle will keep its current price. Likewise, the ad-free Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle will stay at $20 per month. Here’s a breakdown of the specific price changes (via Variety and The Verge):

Service Previous monthly price New monthly price New annual price Disney+ Basic (With Ads) $7.99 $9.99 N/A Disney+ Premium (No Ads) $13.99 $15.99 $159.99 Hulu With Ads $7.99 $9.99 $99.99 Hulu With No Ads $17.99 $18.99 N/A ESPN+ $10.99 $11.99 $119.99 Duo Basic (Disney+, Hulu with ads) $9.99 $10.99 N/A Duo Premium (Disney+, Hulu without ads) $19.99 $19.99 N/A Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+ and Hulu with ads, ESPN+) $14.99 $16.99 Bundle Trio Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads, ESPN+) $24.99 $26.99 Hulu + Live TV (With SVOD Ads) $76.99 $82.99 N/A Hulu + Live TV (No SVOD Ads) $89.99 $95.99 N/A

Disney is pushing the Disney Bundle as a cheaper option

These price changes seem strategically aimed at steering consumers toward the Disney Bundle. For just $11 per month, slightly more than the cost of a single service, Disney offers the ad-supported tiers of Disney+ and Hulu, making the bundle a more budget-friendly choice.

To balance out the upcoming price hikes, Disney+ is adding new features starting September 4. US subscribers will get continuous playlists, including ABC News Live and a special preschool content playlist. This addition will build on the existing library, with four more curated playlists coming later in the fall. Disney is focusing on boosting value by offering more live and on-demand content, with even more updates planned for the rest of the year.