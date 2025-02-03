Beats Solo 4 $100 $200 Save $100 The Beats Solo 4 wireless Bluetooth headphones offer incredible battery life, excellent build quality, and intuitive tactile controls, but usually come at a high price, which is why picking up a pair on sale is the best way to enjoy these headphones. $100 at Amazon

Beats are a big name in the headphone space, so catching a sale is definitely ideal if you're looking to pick up a new pair, and today there is one heck of a deal to snag for the Beats Solo 4 at 50% off, which means you can pick up a brand-new pair of Beats headphones that only launched nine months ago for $100. Not bad, not bad at all.

What's great about the Beats Solo 4

Battery life is a standout

A standout feature of the Beats Solo 4 is its battery life, of which you'll get 50 hours worth per charge. These batteries also provide some heft to the headphones (skipping the need to add weights to create a quality feel), making them feel solid, which pairs well with the can's excellent build quality. Then there are on-headphone controls, which are plenty tactile and intuitive.

You also can't deny that the Beats Solo 4 are pleasing to look at; the design is on point, almost fashionable, which stands to reason as Beats is a fashionable brand. While we weren't very keen on the $200 price point at launch, today's sale for half off brings the price down to $100, making what was an overpriced pair of headphones a pair worth purchasing now that their pricing is competitive for what you get, and what you'll get is a sweet looking pair of wireless headphones with ample battery life and intuitive controls.