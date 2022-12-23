Password managers are something like the holy grail for hackers. Once they have access to a service like that, they have a free pass to their target’s full online life. This nightmare scenario was just confirmed to have occurred at LastPass, with hackers having obtained encrypted copies of password vaults following an attack in August. Only users’ master passwords remain as the last line of defense.

LastPass published a blog post detailing the incident (via TechCrunch). The revelation is related to the August incident we covered. Back then, LastPass said that user data was unaffected and that the hackers only gained access to source code and a testing environment. However, the hackers then used this data to compromise the account of a LastPass employee, and they were subsequently able to obtain backup copies of user vaults.

LastPass says that while these copies include some unencrypted fields, like website URLs, sensitive information such as usernames and passwords are encrypted. This data is protected by users’ master passwords, which LastPass doesn’t store on any of its own servers—it’s virtually impossible to obtain them from the company itself. However, with the vaults now in the hands of hackers, it’s possible they could use brute force to guess the right password.

As long as you never reused your password and followed LastPass's best practices for password creation, the company says you should be safe. With a good password, it could take hundreds or even millions of years to get the right combination. You should still be wary of phishing attempts trying to extradite your master password from you, though. LastPass (and any other password manager) will never reach out to you and ask you to confirm your master password via email, SMS, or other means.

The revelation that LastPass vaults were obtained by hackers certainly comes at an inconvenient time, with the Christmas holidays looming. Many IT departments in charge of companies' password security might be on vacation, and private users could be more concerned about visiting family and getting the last few presents than their passwords. It also doesn’t help that LastPass’s blog post doesn’t cut to the point straight away, going on about the history of the attack in the first few paragraphs rather than saying that vaults have been obtained at the top.

The company experienced another breach using data obtained in the same attack last month. A third-party service was affected at that time. In 2021, some users got another scare when they noticed blocked logins to their vaults from other locations in the world, though these notices were either sent in error or because users re-used their master passwords on other services.

We strongly recommend that you take the time and switch to a competitor if you haven’t already. Even if you're confident that your master password is hard to guess, you should also go through all of your accounts and change passwords just to be safe. After all, computers are getting better all the time, meaning that the vaults could be decrypted a few years down the road.

There are many great password managers out there, and a lot of them are even more affordable than LastPass. In addition to a master password, you should also protect your password manager with a two-factor authentication app of your choice.

We’re currently in the process of re-evaluating LastPass’s inclusion in our recommendations.