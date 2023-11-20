Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

LastPass supports a new type of security, which is the latest technology to help protect your website and app passwords. It uses biometric data like passkeys to make logins easier and more secure, eliminating passwords. You don't need to use your LastPass master password on devices you set up for passwordless access.

What are passkeys, and why should I use them?

Passkeys are a new way to authenticate your identity by signing in to websites and apps without passwords. You can unlock these digital credentials with your fingerprint, face recognition, physical security key, or PIN.

Members of the FIDO Alliance made this possible. The group includes technology, finance, password security, and physical security key companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, LastPass, 1Password, Yubico, and TrustKey.

Passkeys are easier to use and more secure than passwords. Since passkeys sync across devices, you don't enter passwords when switching between your phone and computer. Your accounts stay safe with minimal effort.

The switch to passkeys has started, but many websites and apps don't support this passwordless login method. You can set up passkeys for Google, Microsoft, Apple, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Amazon, and more.

How to set up passkeys in LastPass

You can create a passkey on your desktop or laptop computer to enjoy access to your LastPass Vault without entering your master password. LastPass will soon support passkeys on mobile devices. You can unlock your LastPass Vault with the advanced security and fingerprint authentication of Android phones, so the need for passkeys is less urgent on mobile devices.

To set up passwordless access with passkeys in your desktop browser, you must activate multifactor authentication.

How to activate multifactor authentication

  1. Log in to your LastPass account and choose the Security Dashboard from the left sidebar.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the Security Dashboard button
  2. If Multifactor Authentication is inactive, select Activate at the right.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the Security Dashboard and multifactor status.
  3. From the Multifactor Options window, select the pencil icon on the right side of the LastPass MFA row.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the multifactor edit button.
  4. If the Enabled option is set to No, open the menu, choose Yes, and select Update.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the multifactor edit window.
  5. Enter your LastPass master password, then select Enroll.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the multifactor enroll button.
  6. From the two-factor authentication summary, choose Activate to use multifactor authentication.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the multifactor activate button.

Create a passkey to access your LastPass Vault

  1. In LastPass, choose Account Settings from the left sidebar.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing the Account Settings tab button.
  2. Select the Passwordless Options tab.
  3. You'll see three methods: LastPass Authenticator, FIDO2-certified biometrics (Windows Hello or macOS Touch ID), and FIDO2-certified USB security key. Choose the second (biometrics option) unless you have a USB security key.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing three passwordless options, with an arrow pointing to biometrics.
  4. After picking an option, LastPass may ask for your master password. Enter it and select Continue.
  5. Enter your phone number as a backup method.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing phone verification backup.
  6. Confirm the SMS text code LastPass sent and select Continue.
  7. Select Register this device, then authenticate with Windows Hello, macOS Touch ID, or your USB key.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing device registration.
  8. After creating the passkey, choose Log out & try it now to ensure passwordless login works.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing logout button.

How to use passkeys in LastPass

After you have passwordless setup with a passkey, it's easy to log in to any website login saved in LastPass. There are two ways to open and sign in to a website.

Launch a website from the LastPass vault

  1. Open your LastPass vault using passwordless sign-in if necessary.
  2. Use the search bar to find a website on the list or select it directly.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing how to launch a website from the vault.
  3. The website opens in a new tab and the login auto-fills.

Go to the website

  1. Use a bookmark, use a link, or type a website address into your browser.
  2. Go to the login page. LastPass auto-fills the username and password.
    A screenshot of LastPass showing how passwords are auto-filled.

Safer passwords with LastPass

Hard-to-remember passwords, hacked accounts, and complicated authentication measures haven't kept us safer. After years of frustration, the solution to these problems is on the horizon. Passkeys offer better account security and are easier to use.

After setting up LastPass with passkeys for passwordless access, log in to your favorite websites by pressing your finger on a reader, glancing at a camera, or plugging in a USB key. This makes computer authentication quick and easy, like it is from your phone.

Alternatives to LastPass

LastPass isn't the only way to enjoy this advanced authentication technology. Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other companies support passkeys.

For cross-platform support, a password manager is still useful. Beyond LastPass, third-party password managers 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Enpass, and NordPass support passkeys.