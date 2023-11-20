LastPass supports a new type of security, which is the latest technology to help protect your website and app passwords. It uses biometric data like passkeys to make logins easier and more secure, eliminating passwords. You don't need to use your LastPass master password on devices you set up for passwordless access.

What are passkeys, and why should I use them?

Passkeys are a new way to authenticate your identity by signing in to websites and apps without passwords. You can unlock these digital credentials with your fingerprint, face recognition, physical security key, or PIN.

Members of the FIDO Alliance made this possible. The group includes technology, finance, password security, and physical security key companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, LastPass, 1Password, Yubico, and TrustKey.

Passkeys are easier to use and more secure than passwords. Since passkeys sync across devices, you don't enter passwords when switching between your phone and computer. Your accounts stay safe with minimal effort.

The switch to passkeys has started, but many websites and apps don't support this passwordless login method. You can set up passkeys for Google, Microsoft, Apple, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Amazon, and more.

We have a guide that explains tips and tricks to keep your data secure with passkeys.

How to set up passkeys in LastPass

You can create a passkey on your desktop or laptop computer to enjoy access to your LastPass Vault without entering your master password. LastPass will soon support passkeys on mobile devices. You can unlock your LastPass Vault with the advanced security and fingerprint authentication of Android phones, so the need for passkeys is less urgent on mobile devices.

To set up passwordless access with passkeys in your desktop browser, you must activate multifactor authentication.

How to activate multifactor authentication

Log in to your LastPass account and choose the Security Dashboard from the left sidebar. If Multifactor Authentication is inactive, select Activate at the right. From the Multifactor Options window, select the pencil icon on the right side of the LastPass MFA row. If the Enabled option is set to No, open the menu, choose Yes, and select Update. Enter your LastPass master password, then select Enroll. From the two-factor authentication summary, choose Activate to use multifactor authentication.

Create a passkey to access your LastPass Vault

In LastPass, choose Account Settings from the left sidebar. Select the Passwordless Options tab. You'll see three methods: LastPass Authenticator, FIDO2-certified biometrics (Windows Hello or macOS Touch ID), and FIDO2-certified USB security key. Choose the second (biometrics option) unless you have a USB security key. After picking an option, LastPass may ask for your master password. Enter it and select Continue. Enter your phone number as a backup method. Confirm the SMS text code LastPass sent and select Continue. Select Register this device, then authenticate with Windows Hello, macOS Touch ID, or your USB key. After creating the passkey, choose Log out & try it now to ensure passwordless login works.

How to use passkeys in LastPass

After you have passwordless setup with a passkey, it's easy to log in to any website login saved in LastPass. There are two ways to open and sign in to a website.

Launch a website from the LastPass vault

Open your LastPass vault using passwordless sign-in if necessary. Use the search bar to find a website on the list or select it directly. The website opens in a new tab and the login auto-fills.

Go to the website

Use a bookmark, use a link, or type a website address into your browser. Go to the login page. LastPass auto-fills the username and password.

Safer passwords with LastPass

Hard-to-remember passwords, hacked accounts, and complicated authentication measures haven't kept us safer. After years of frustration, the solution to these problems is on the horizon. Passkeys offer better account security and are easier to use.

After setting up LastPass with passkeys for passwordless access, log in to your favorite websites by pressing your finger on a reader, glancing at a camera, or plugging in a USB key. This makes computer authentication quick and easy, like it is from your phone.

Alternatives to LastPass

LastPass isn't the only way to enjoy this advanced authentication technology. Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other companies support passkeys.

For cross-platform support, a password manager is still useful. Beyond LastPass, third-party password managers 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Enpass, and NordPass support passkeys.