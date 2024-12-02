Acer Chromebook Plus 514 $300 $400 Save $100 The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 comes in multiple configurations starting from $350. This deal is on a Ryzen 3 model with 8GB of RAM, plenty of power for most ChromeOS tasks. Acer only included 128GB of base storage, but the Plus 514 also features a MicroSD card slot if you need more. $300 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a Chromebook we like at AP, having given the laptop an 8/10 for its review. This is one performant Chromebook, this model sporting an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It's a bit of a beast when it comes to Chromebooks despite the fact the 500 series is typically more for the mid-range than the high-end. The shell may be plastic, but the internals are more than worth the asking price.

Better yet, during Cyber Monday, you can pick up an Acer Chromebook Plus 514 for just $300, a saving of $100 this Cyber Monday.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook Plus 514?

In our review, we noted that the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 brings great performance with plenty of software support for the long term, making it one of the better Chromebooks to grace our path this year. Even at its typical retail price, this laptop is a deal, and thanks to the powerful internals you can even play Steam games like Roblox and Stardew Valley on the machine. It's also worth noting that this model comes with Google's new AI features, like Magic Editor, and since Google is running a promotion giving away a free year of Google One, you'll be able to take advantage of Gemini Advanced during that time, fully leveraging AI within your Chromebook.

We also enjoy the hardy build quality, and even though the shell is plastic, the whole thing feels sturdy with only a little flex in the deck when picking up the laptop from a corner. Plus, you get a 16:10 screen at 1920x1080, which is plenty suitable for consuming media, just keep in mind 16:9 content will be letterboxed, like when streaming games or watching modern TV shows.

At $300 for Cyber Monday, this deal is just too good to pass up, so make sure you don't miss out.