Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals to be had, especially if you’re looking for a new robotic vacuum. For Cyber Monday, you can get the best discounts on Roborock’s premium lineup of products, including the S4 Max for $279.99 ($150 off) and the E4 Mop for $219.99 ($160 off). Keep in mind that these offers expire at the end of today.

Roborock S4 Max — $279.99 ($150 off)

Out of Roborock’s “Max” lineup, the S4 Max is perhaps one of the most accessible. Not only does it carry the most affordable price tag, it’s also the most straight forward option. It features tried and true LIDAR navigation to get around, multi-level mapping to take care of all the floors in your home, and it can achieve up to 2,000 Pa of suction. That’s more than enough power to give your carpets the deep clean they haven’t had in years. Best of all, the S4 Max is just $279.99 ($150 off) through the end of today.

Roborock S4 Max — $279.99 ($150 off)

Roborock E4 Mop — $219.99 ($160 off)

Roborock understands that carpets and rugs are only part of a typical home’s floor plan. For those of you who have wood, tile, and other hard-surfaced flooring, the E4 Mop is the vacuum you need. Serving as the most affordable option in Roborock’s discounted deals, the E4 Mop features OpticEye motion technology paired with gyroscopes to guide the vacuum around. It features an active hydraulic system that allows you to adjust the water flow of your E4 for the optimal clean, and it can achieve 2,000 Pa of suction.

Roborock E4 Mop — $219.99 ($160 off)

Even more Roborock discounts for Cyber Monday

These discounts on the S4 Max and E4 mop aren’t the only Cyber Monday deals you’ll see on Roborock’s Amazon page. You can save big on other models, as well, including the innovative S7, powerful S6 MaxV, and more. You’ll have to act fast, though, because these deals will be gone at the end of today.

Please note that the S7+ bundles — which include a Roborock S7 robotic vacuum with the Roborock Auto-Empty Dock — are in short supply. If stock runs out, you can still get an S7 with the Auto-Empty Dock by adding both items individually to your cart via the links below; however, you will not receive a discount on the Auto-Empty Dock.

Roborock S7+ — $719.99 ($229.99 off) Roborock S7 — $454.99 ($195 off) Roborock Auto-Empty Dock — $299.99 Roborock S4 Max — $279.99 ($150 off) Roborock E4 Mop — $219.99 ($160 off) Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off) Roborock S6 MaxV — $459.99 ($290 off) Roborock S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off) Roborock H7 — $359.99 ($140 off)

