Earlier this month, Samsung's big annual event showcased a lineup of new Galaxy devices. This year, the South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Buds 3, the Buds 3 Pro, and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Right after the launch, pre-orders opened up for these new hardware offerings with the usual array of enticing offers — but with the official release date tomorrow, today's your last chance to snag Samsung's pre-order deals on all these new products.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's top-tier foldable phone, comes with impressive preorder perks. Order direct from the Samsung Store for savings up to $1,250 through trade-ins and Samsung credits if you place your order within the reserve period, which ends today. Or with any retailer you can upgrade your storage for free — get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB and the 1TB model for the 512GB price.

Get a free year of Samsung Care+ with any carrier purchase on Samsung.com. Plus, when you preorder a new Galaxy Watch and Buds 3 series with your phone, you'll get 25% off both items. If you prefer just one, enjoy a 20% discount when you preorder either a new Galaxy Watch or Buds 3 alongside your foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Z Fold 6 boasts a 7.6-inch OLED 120Hz main display, a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz cover display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It also features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and selfie cams with 10MP outer and 4MP inner lenses. $1900 at Samsung $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Flip 6 gets a similar bundle of offers to the Fold 6, including a free upgrade to 512GB of storage, adding $120 in value. As with the Fold, head to the Samsung store for the biggest savings, with up to $1,050 between trade-ins and reservation credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a sleek upgrade to the classic flip phone. Its compact design features a vibrant 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen with AI, widgets, and quick replies. For a full immersive experience, just flip it open to reveal the stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display. $1100 at Samsung $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra

If you're looking for a new smartwatch, check out Samsung's latest. Preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra and get up to $50 in instant Samsung Credit. If you go for the Galaxy Watch 7, you’ll score a 10% discount. Plus, every preorder comes with a free band, though the type of band depends on the model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 The Galaxy Watch 7 refines its classic design with significant upgrades. It features a powerful 3nm processor and an advanced BioActive health sensor for improved performance and health tracking. With Galaxy AI, it offers smart fitness insights. It's also the first to run Wear OS 5. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Galaxy Buds 3

The Galaxy Buds 3 series brings with it a fresh stem design, upgraded noise cancelation, and smart AI features like translation. Choose from the $180 Buds 3 or the $250 Buds 3 Pro, and enjoy a free Clip Case with your preorder.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. With 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers, sound quality will be top-notch. But a redesign that resembles Apple's AirPods is the headlining change here, and Samsung has used this to enable new swipe and pinch gestures for the series. $250 at Samsung $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 The Galaxy Buds 3 offer excellent audio without costing a fortune. With features like active noise cancellation and powerful drivers, they deliver premium sound quality at an affordable price. Though they don't have all the top-tier specs of the Pro model, the Buds 3 still provide impressive performance and long battery life. $180 at Samsung $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

To score the best deals on Samsung's new devices, you had to preorder before the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 to get a $50 credit. Additional discounts are available through trade-ins, with Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phones fetching up to $1,200 off the Fold and $1,000 off the Flip.