The 100th Android Police podcast is everything you've wanted it to be. Google this, Android that, Samsung's broken, OnePlus's broken, and we finally see what's inside The Hatch from Lost. Gemini takes a page from a BAFTA vote that has gone completely insane and the streaming industry makes money on top of showbuilding practices that are incredibly destructive to viewer habits (and, thus, their revenue), but at least Skynet's incompetent intelligence means we get to live another day, folks. Nothing gets cut. Everything's here.
This is the show you've been waiting for.
01:54 | Spatially Aware
- Filterworld by Kyle Chayka: Penguin Random House
- Testing the New Apple Vision Pro Spatial Persona - MacRumors
07:49 | I've Paid Money For Worse AI
- Google may charge you for generative AI search in the future
- Lara Croft Crowned Most Iconic Video Games Character of All Time, According to BAFTA Poll | BAFTA
- Sonic the Hedgehog Chia Pet® - Chia.com
27:05 | How Many Ways Can Google Piss People Off?
- Google Podcasts is dead but Google’s own podcast isn't on YouTube Music
- Google Podcasts is gone — and YouTube Music can’t replace it - The Verge
41:16 | Update Downgrade
- Some Pixel owners are experiencing network issues after Google's March 2024 update
- Google's premium Pixel 9 plans feel too big, too soon
- Samsung's latest update is causing headaches for Galaxy S23 users
- OnePlus just launched a worse version of Magic Eraser for its phones
1:02:32 | Get Lost
Excerpts from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (New Line Cinema), hbomberguy (via Sven Bender), retsupurae, Top15s, Blizzard Entertainment (via vannero).
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com