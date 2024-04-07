The 100th Android Police podcast is everything you've wanted it to be. Google this, Android that, Samsung's broken, OnePlus's broken, and we finally see what's inside The Hatch from Lost. Gemini takes a page from a BAFTA vote that has gone completely insane and the streaming industry makes money on top of showbuilding practices that are incredibly destructive to viewer habits (and, thus, their revenue), but at least Skynet's incompetent intelligence means we get to live another day, folks. Nothing gets cut. Everything's here.

01:54 | Spatially Aware

07:49 | I've Paid Money For Worse AI

27:05 | How Many Ways Can Google Piss People Off?

41:16 | Update Downgrade

1:02:32 | Get Lost

Excerpts from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (New Line Cinema), hbomberguy (via Sven Bender), retsupurae, Top15s, Blizzard Entertainment (via vannero).

