Just because police in the United Kingdom have arrested some alleged members of the hacker group Lapsus$ doesn't mean that the group is finished terrorizing big tech. It looks like some bad actors are active and causing trouble, using various methods to steal information and disrupt businesses. Arrests and charges are a positive step, but Lapsus$ is still hacking away.

According to a report from Gizmodo, the remaining members of Lapsus$ hacked major software developer Globant and dumped a load of passwords before linking some 70 gigabytes of the company's internal data. It seems that the group has access to some internal systems and data, but it's not yet clear how much damage they've done or how they plan to use the information. Globant directed Gizmodo to a statement in which it said that "the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected."

Gizmodo then consulted a cybersecurity expert who has seen the 70 GB of data, and he indicated that it did indeed contain some "very sensitive information." That could be very bad, too. Even though you may not have heard the company's name, Globant has been around for 19 years and has offices all over the world. Its partners include Apple, Google Cloud, Slack, and recent Lapsus$ victims Okta. And one of the company's most recent major projects was for the UK's Metropolitan Police, which, of course, has a close relationship with the City of London Police — the department that arrested alleged members of the hacker gang.

Despite those arrests, Lapsus$ is still going strong and pulling off some big hacks. This goes to show that vigilance in cybersecurity is more important than ever. Be on the lookout for the group's next move.

