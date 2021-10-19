Google's well-placed pride in Android has earned the OS some prized lawn paraphenalia over the years outside the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. Unfortunately, we haven't seen it splash out for new fiberglass statues in recent years — following the pie-themed entry for Android 9, the company bored all of us with a very plain, dessert-less '10' statue and only created a similarly-styled virtual statue for 11.

Lather, rinse, and repeat for Android 12. A new 3D statue is out for you to enjoy(?) with augmented reality if you wish. On your Android device, tap on this link and then through to the "View in 3D" button. The statue loads in the Google app — make sure your device can support the workload.

At least with this one, there's some acknowledgement of the dessert that was chosen for iteration 'S' — a snow cone. That said, how appetized are you seeing one splat upon a marble-esque '12' with a little bugdroid head staring soullessly at you? Tapping on the statue makes said head bob a bit.

There are some "flavors of the day," which is interesting given that the statue is non-vending and does not exist in real life as far as we know, but for your edification, we've got:

Mango

Apple

Tangerine

Egg Custard

Rootbeer

Irish Cream

Apricot

Lychee

Yuzu

Orange

Ube

We'll order a Tangerine and an Ube if that's what it takes to get some security around future dessert commitments. Oh, wait, 'T' is for "Tiramisu," forgot about that.

